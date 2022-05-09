SELINSGROVE — The plans for senior housing at the former Bon-Ton site in the Susquehanna Valley Mall have been dropped, said D&C Realty managing partner Albert Lagerman.
"It was too much risk for our partners," said Lagerman, who also serves as CEO of Family Practice Center.
D&C Realty and Family Practice Center had proposed plans to build 45 affordable one- to two-bedroom senior housing units in the 86,553-square-foot space formerly occupied by Bon-Ton, which would have provided residents easy access to medical facilities in the mall operated by Family Practice Center and Geisinger.
Late last week, however, Monroe Township Zoning Officer Rick Bailey was informed that Lagerman wanted to cancel the zoning hearing planned for tonight on a use variance to allow them to proceed with the housing plan.
Lagerman said Monday morning that due to constraints on the expected timing of a portion of the completed project from the owners of the mall and D&C Realty's consultants expressing concern about approvals from the federal government and the length of time to get through the approval process, he said, a decision was made to back out of the project.
"The idea is novel and just too new, our consultants said," according to Lagerman of repurposing the mall for residential living. "I still love the idea. There are lots of needs for elderly housing in the area, but we just aren't willing to take the risk.
Bailey said township officials supported the project and he's certain it would have received approvals at the town level.
"It's a shame," he said.