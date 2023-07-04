SUNBURY — Northumberland County Administrator Kevin O’Hearn said the county has requested a senior judge from the state to fill the now-vacant Sunbury District Judge post.
O’Hearn and Commissioner Chair Sam Schiccatano have reached out to state officials to expedite Sunbury attorney Rachel Wiest-Benner’s appointment to the seat. O’Hearn said he expects the seat to be filled at least three days a week until Wiest-Benner is appointed.
Schiccatano said he has been in contact with Harrisburg officials and would like to see the appointment take place in the next few weeks.
Wiest-Benner won a duel nomination for the District Judge seat vacated when new Northumberland County Judge Mike Toomey was sworn in. Wiest-Benner won both party nominations for the Sunbury District Judge seat in May.
Schiccatano and state Sen. Lynda Culver, have made the request to have Wiest-Benner fill the seat early. Culver said the process has begun to get Wiest-Benner confirmed by the Senate.
O’Hearn said any Sunbury incidents after regular business hours would be heard by the on-call district judge, which could be Shamokin District Judge John Gembic, Milton District Judge Mike Diehl or Mount Carmel District Judge Bill Cole.