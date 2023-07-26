NEW BERLIN — A senior living community is being proposed just outside New Berlin.
The Church of God in Christ Mennonite is developing Homestead Heights of New Berlin on 32 acres of land just west of New Berlin on the north side of Route 304 across from Dollar General in Limestone Township. Homestead Heights is being planned as a senior living community, that will offer 14 independent cottages, 10 independent living apartments and 12 assisted living suites.
"We really like the piece of property," said Burnell Weaver, secretary of the board of directors. "The setting there will be ideal for a country setting. A lot of our stakeholders are rural-based. We wanted something that had a country feel to it for our aging folks. (New Berlin) really gives us that. That property with a south-facing slope will be a really good place for it."
Homestead Heights of New Berlin is a registered 501(c)(3) corporation, under the canopy of Church of God in Christ, Mennonite. The living community will be under the jurisdiction of five Pennsylvania congregations of the church. The six-member board of directors controlling the living community is made up of members from the five congregations.
Homestead Heights is being planned primarily as a community for the aging seniors of the Pennsylvania Congregations of the Church of God in Christ, Mennonite. Membership is not mandatory, but members from supporting congregations will have first rights to residency.
Homestead Heights hopes to unite the communities and Church of God in Christ churches to build a facility that will better serve elders in their social, spiritual, mental, and physical needs, according to its website.
"Our mission is to provide a community where the residents feel loved, respected, and cared for. Our Christian-based care home and independent living center will provide genuine care in an environment that expresses the love of Christ. We believe our elders are useful, productive members of our community. Our goal is to make it possible for them to continue their valuable contribution to our society in an atmosphere of friendship, spontaneity, and comfort. We believe in the importance of knowing the resident and providing individualized, quality care."
The estimated construction cost for this project is $12.4 Million. Private donations are expected to cover at least $5.4 Million of these costs, with current cash in hand of $2 Million. They are seeking a construction loan of $7 Million, according to church officials.
The project is currently in the design and development stage. The opening date has not yet been set but Weaver estimates that the design process and construction to both take a year each with an opening in 2025.
The church is working with SFCS Architects, of Blue Bell, and Axtman Engineering, of Watsontown. They have also been working with New Berlin and Limestone Township officials.
Weaver said the goal is to be within two hours of the five congregations. The closest congregation is located in Mifflinburg at 1875 Mensch Road.
New Berlin Secretary Rebecca Witmer said the borough is not involved in the project, but Limestone Township officials usually let borough officials review the plans in cases where the project is so close to the borough line.
"It's a courtesy," said Witmer. "We can offer suggestions. They did that for us when Dollar General was built."
The borough has not seen any plans yet, said Witmer.
Union County Housing Authority Executive Director Sharon Leon said the county agency is not working with the church on the project. Leon said the signs for the property went up in 2019 and the agency has not had any information on it.
Township officials were unable to be reached for comment.