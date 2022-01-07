SUNBURY — The sentencing for a Turbotville mother found guilty after the death of her son in a swimming pool was deferred until a later date when she showed up in Northumberland County Court with her newborn child.
Britney Bridges, 24, was scheduled to be sentenced on Friday after a jury in October found her guilty of a felony count of child endangerment. When she walked into court with her week-old child, President Judge Charles Saylor delayed sentencing for 90 days so the woman can bond with her new child and make arrangements before her imposed punishment.
Milton state police said Bridges was “recklessly negligent” in the death of her 3-year-old son in August 2020. According to state police at Milton, Clayton-Lucas Eugene Hamilton died after falling into a neighbor’s pool in Turbotville on Aug. 11, 2020. Police said between noon and 2 p.m., the toddler left his home and went to the neighbor’s yard on Main Street. The boy was found in the pool by neighbors. He was later pronounced dead at UPMC-Muncy.
Assistant District Attorney Robyn Zenzinger said the minimum sentence is nine to 16 months for the charge, but she requested a punishment in the middle of the range.
A felony charge of involuntary manslaughter had been dismissed before the trial.
Bridges has been free since Nov. 10, 2020, after her $125,000 bail was listed as ROR (released on her own recognizance).