SUNBURY — A sentencing scheduled for Monday for a 42-year-old Sunbury man who pleaded guilty in August to sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl was delayed until a later date.
William Lopez Fuentes, of North Fourth Street, pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated indecent assault of a child and was scheduled to be sentenced on Monday in Northumberland County Court. President Judge Charles Saylor said the Sexual Offenders Assessment Board report on Fuentes arrived on Friday and both the defense and Commonwealth needed more time to review it.
A new sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.
Fuentes, who is jailed on $200,000 cash bail, was charged with felony rape in October 2021. Police said the investigation began in May when officers received a call from Children and Youth Services officials who said the girl, who is now 14, told her therapist she did not want to return home because Fuentes would touch her and take pictures during the quarantine period of 2020.
The girl claimed Fuentes touched her when she was seven to 10 years old and the girl alleges on one occasion the man had sexual intercourse with her, police said.
Fuentes arrived at the police station to be interviewed and he allegedly told officers he knew why he was there and admitted to the sexual assaults, according to court documents.
Fuentes was originally charged with felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors.