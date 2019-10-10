Sentencing for an 83-year-old Sunbury man who pleaded guilty to third-degree homicide will have his sentencing delayed until 2020, according to Northumberland County District Attorney Tony Matulewicz.
Wayne Wetzel was scheduled to be sentenced Friday morning in Northumberland County Court for the hit-and-run killing of 71-year-old Ron Clark in August, 2018.
Matulewicz said Wetzel petitioned the court for the sentencing to be delayed and the court granted the motion. The new date will be on Jan. 3 at 11 a.m. in front of Judge Paige Rosini.
Matulewicz said the district attorney's office was prepared for sentencing on Friday and was made aware of the schedule change this week.