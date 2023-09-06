LEWISBURG — A Mifflinburg man accused of molesting and raping a child over a five-year period had his sentencing date delayed to a later date in Union County Court.
On Wednesday, Timothy A. Troxell, 45, who pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault in January, and defense attorney Michael Rudinski, of Williamsport, successfully requested a continuance in front of President Judge Lori Hackenberg. The request was granted while the alleged victim, her family and supporters were present in the courtroom.
Rudinski said he was not prepared for a Sexual Offender Assessment Board hearing to determine whether Troxell is a sexually violent predator. He said he was only notified this week of the hearing and did not have time to seek his own expert witness or prepare questions for the commonwealth's witness.
Hackenberg told the victim and her family that it was not her desire to push back the hearing, but Troxell had a right to due process. This is the second time the sentencing was delayed: the sexually violent predator report was inadvertently left out of the order for the pre-sentence investigation report in May.
In pleading no contest, Troxell did not admit guilt but acknowledged there is enough evidence against him that a jury might find him guilty.
Troxell was originally facing two sets of criminal accusations, totaling 19 felony counts and three misdemeanors. On the first case, he was charged with two counts of rape of a child, four counts of involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, two counts of aggravated indecent assault, six counts of indecent assault, all of which are felonies, along with two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault. On the second case he was charged with statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated assault, all felony charges, and a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault.
Troxell allegedly committed sexual crimes against the child at three residences in Mifflinburg along with the Best Western Inn in King of Prussia, according to arrest papers. The alleged crimes occurred between Nov. 16, 2015, and Nov. 15, 2020, including an overnight trip to King of Prussia in August 2020.
When the child was 13, she accused Troxell of sexual assault and rape, saying the incidents dated to when she was 10 years old. She described the incidents in detail and said the assaults went from occurring several times monthly to nearly daily as she grew older, according to court documents.
The charges were brought against Troxell in 2021.
The case was set to go to trial in April 2022, but Hackenberg declared a mistrial. Three jurors had to be excused for medical reasons, leaving the jury without a full 12 members.