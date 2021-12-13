LEWISBURG — Illness delayed Monday’s scheduled sentencing of the New Columbia woman convicted this fall of endangering the welfare of a child placed into her guardianship.
Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson said illness prevented Melissa Keister and an attorney with her defense team from attending Monday’s sentencing hearing. He said the aim would be to reschedule the hearing by Dec. 23, Union-Snyder President Judge Michael Hudock’s last day on the bench before retirement.
More than two dozen supporters of Melissa Keister and, more broadly, families with children diagnosed with Reactive Attachment Disorder (RAD) gathered in front of the Union County Courthouse. Several traveled from out of state. Also at the courthouse were the now-teenage victim along with her adoptive mother.
The disorder, RAD, was a pivotal component of the case, and a diagnosis that had been assigned, and later removed, from the victim.
RAD, as defined by the National Institutes of Health, is a rare trauma- and stressor-related condition in which a child fails to develop meaningful emotional attachments with loved ones and can manifest in violent and bizarre behaviors toward themselves and others.
“It literally could be any one of us. We know that,” said Katherine Noto of South Carolina about why members of her group, Attach Families, traveled to support Keister.
Noto flew in for sentencing, having met and supported Keister through the group since before the criminal case was brought forth. She said she testified at a pre-trial hearing and speaks from experience, having adopted two children later diagnosed with RAD.
Divenia Lockett, the victim’s adopted mother, said it was good that families experiencing RAD have support from groups like Attach Families. However, she expressed that support is misplaced in this case.
“I love that they support families that have children affected with RAD. It is extremely important to have support. However, all medical documentation of RAD in this case has been disproved and all symptoms changed before we gained custody,” Lockett said.
Lockett said they would return whenever sentencing is rescheduled.
“(The victim) would like to have a sentence set so everyone involved can have some peace and closure,” Lockett said.
State Trooper Adam Depauw arrested Keister, now 39, in September 2019. Depauw and Johnson accused Keister of intentionally starving the then 9-year-old girl in 2018, causing the girl to be severely underweight.
Keister also was accused of forcing the girl to sleep inside a square taped to her near-empty bedroom’s hardwood floor — without blankets and sometimes nearly nude while under consistent video monitoring. This occurred from mid-February into early April, according to the prosecution.
Keister’s defense team cited the girl’s diagnosis of RAD, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and Oppositional Defiance Disorder with causing behaviors that included stealing, self-harm, hoarding and binging food, rejecting meals and behaving violently toward other children in the home.
A 12-member jury found Keister guilty on Sept. 30 of one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The verdict came after 5-1/2 hours of deliberation and concluded a three-day trial in Union County Court.
The standard range sentence for the endangerment count is 3 to 12 months in county jail with a maximum of 7 years and a $15,000 fine. Keister’s defense attorney, Angela Lovecchio, who worked with attorney Peter Campana, previously said Keister’s conviction would be appealed after sentencing.
Noto said she’s well-versed in the allegations against Keister and maintains the woman’s innocence. She said most people fail to understand RAD and its consequences, and said at least one person with experience of caring for a child with severe mental illness, not specifically RAD, should have been on the jury.
Noto said parents like herself often feel unfairly persecuted when child welfare services become involved in their lives, and that support from family and friends is fleeting or non-existent. That’s what inspired her to create Attach Families, she said.
The taped square in Keister’s home, the video surveillance and other measures — parents of children with RAD don’t begin there, she said, they’re forced to that point to protect the child and others.
“Reading it makes you sound like a monster but living it is a whole different story,” Noto said of the allegations against Keister.