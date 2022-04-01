SUNBURY — A sentencing hearing for a Shenandoah man who pleaded guilty to homicide charges was delayed in Northumberland County Court until a later date on Friday.
President Judge Charles Saylor continued the hearing in order to have accused killer Christopher Weston, 40, physically in the courtroom instead of by videoconference. He also said the family of the victim would have the opportunity to attend the sentencing if it's moved to another date.
Weston in February pleaded guilty to a felony count of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, a felony count of possession with intent to deliver 27 grams of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence. Weston is accused of causing the accident that killed Kaylee V. Pukiewicz, of Shenandoah. Weston is accused of being high on methamphetamine when he nodded off and crashed a Mitsubishi Montero on April 11, 2018, along Snydertown Road. His passenger, Pukiewicz, 21, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
The new court date, which is not yet scheduled, will allow the victim's family to "be here if they chose and make any statements to the court," said Saylor.
Weston would be able to be in the court as well, having the same opportunity to make statements, said the judge.
Police said Weston left Pukiewicz at the scene because he was hiding a gun he wasn’t legally allowed to own as a convicted felon. The criminal complaint states a review of Weston’s Facebook showed Weston allegedly discussed with multiple people his role in the accident, and his use and possession of drugs and illegal firearms, police said.
The combined maximum sentence for both felony counts is 10 to 20 years. The plea deal, if accepted by the judge, calls for the felony counts to run concurrently. The remaining 24 counts, including felony charges of murder of the third degree and aggravated assault, will be dropped.
Defense Attorney Michael O’Donnell declined to comment on Friday.
The lead prosecutor is Assistant District Attorney Sarah Stigerwalt-Egan.
Weston, held without bail, remains an inmate at Northumberland County Jail in Coal Township.