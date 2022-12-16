SUNBURY — The sentencing of a 24-year-old Milton man accused of stabbing a man and attempting to stab a woman in the head and neck with a knife was postponed to a later date in Northumberland County Court.
Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini on Friday told Jacob Beaver and defense attorney Michael Marrone, of Williamsport, that she wanted more time to consider the plea agreement as well as a new request from the defense to sentence Beaver to home confinement. Beaver in October pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault and two misdemeanor counts of terrorist threats and simple assault. He also pleaded guilty to an unrelated misdemeanor count of DUI.
Marrone informed Rosini that Beaver has been working full time, on new medication, has no prior record and has been receiving counseling services. Marrone said returning to prison would be a detriment to Beaver's mental health and he could continue seeking counseling services if sentenced to house arrest and electronic monitoring.
Upon further questioning, Beaver told Rosini he stopped going to counseling six months ago due to not having the money to do so. Rosini questioned whether Beaver was serious about his mental health if he was not seeking services for the last six months.
Rosini said Marrone's argument for house arrest wasn't true if Beaver was not actively and currently in therapy.
She continued the sentencing and told Beaver her decision would depend on his treatment between Friday and the sentencing date yet to be scheduled. She said she needed proof of his treatment if she were to accept the plea agreement or consider house arrest.
Beaver is accused of stabbing a man and attempting to stab a woman in the head and neck with a knife on March 12, 2021, at a house on Stanton Avenue. When police arrived on scene, he allegedly charged an officer with a knife and was subdued by a Taser, a trademarked brand name of a product line of electronic weapons used to stun and immobilize people.
Beaver's plea in October was across four different criminal cases, including the alleged stabbing incident. A felony count of attempted homicide as well as 15 additional misdemeanor counts were dropped.