LEWISBURG — Convicted killer Myrle Miller is scheduled to be sentenced next month in Union County Court.
Miller, 77, will appear for sentencing at 1 p.m. July 21 in the Union County Courtroom in front of Lehigh County Senior Judge Edward Reibman.
Following a nearly week-long trial in April, a jury found Miller guilty of first-degree murder and five felony counts: insurance fraud, theft by deception of more than $25,000, forgery, perjury and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activity.
Miller is convicted of poisoning and defrauding her 77-year-old husband John Nichols on April 14, 2018. State troopers allege Miller intentionally fed Nichols her own prescription medication, verapamil, knowing it would cause his heart to fail. Miller was arrested in May 2021 and has been held in jail without bail.
The case was prosecuted by Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson and Senior Deputy Attorney General Jennifer Buck. Miller was represented by attorney Brian Ulmer, of Lewisburg.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER