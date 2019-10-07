Food inspections

Food service location inspections from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30

Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at www.pafoodsafety.pa.gov/Web/lnspection/Publiclnspection-Search.aspx.  

Montour County

Data unavailable.

Northumberland County

A PLUS 40413H

Date of report: 09/26/2019

Town: Montandon

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs installed downstream from an atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink faucet.) 2 (Restroom door not self-closing.)

SCHOCK’S CONCESSIONS MFF 3

Date of report: 09/26/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

KUDGEE’S #2

Date of report: 09/23/2019

Town: Kulpmont

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SON OF A BUTCHER BBQ

Date of report: 09/23/2019

Town: Elysburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ARROWHEAD

RESTAURANT

Date of report: 09/18/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BLUE SPRUCE INN

Date of report: 09/18/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Accumulation of dust and grease on hood filters above deep fryers.)

HANNAH`S RESTAURANT

Date of report: 09/18/2019

Town: Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND AREA VO-TECH

Date of report: 09/18/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Milk case non-operational during this inspection.)

SHAMOKIN AREA

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ANNEX

Date of report: 09/18/2019

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WINKIE’S PIZZA

Date of report: 09/18/2019

Town: Mount Carmel

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Wall and ceiling, in the basement area, is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)

YE OLDE MEETING PLACE

Date of report: 09/18/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY

Date of report: 09/17/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/17/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Y valves with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on mop sink faucets.)

SHAMOKIN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/17/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SHAMOKIN AREA MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/17/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Hot water only reaching 105*F instead of at least 110*F at kitchen sinks. New on-demand system has been installed and will be serviced.)

SURPLUS OUTLET

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Rodent droppings, ~50, observed along floor/wall juncture in the Northeast corner of the storage area. Droppings to be cleaned up and pest control provider alerted. No affected food products observed.)

W & S DISTRIBUTORS

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ALDI’S #102

Date of report: 09/12/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ANNABELLE’S FAMILY RESTAURANT

Date of report: 09/12/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

G T FUSION BUFFET

Date of report: 09/12/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in cook line area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 2 (Observed one case of melons stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 3 (Tub of raw chicken observed thawing in standing water in the preparation sink, which is not an approved thawing method.) 4 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)

OUR LADY OF LOURDES REG SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/12/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

RANSHAW MART

Date of report: 09/12/2019

Town: Renshaw

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

REDMEN CLUB TRIBE #225

Date of report: 09/12/2019

Town: Shamokin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SPRINGFIELD BANQUET HALL

Date of report: 09/12/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FIVE STAR PROGRAM

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: Watsontown

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Chemical dispenser unit attached to mop sink faucet downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of the AVB.)

SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs installed on the mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

SUNBURY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: Northumberland

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TURBOTVILLE GREAT VALU

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing.)

VFW POST #8206

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

WARRIOR RUN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: Turbotville

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS #1592

Date of report: 09/08/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Air vents throughout the facility and fan vents in all cooler/freezer units.)

DANLEY’S HOTEL

Date of report: 09/08/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Grease accumulation beside/near fryers. Fridge/freezer has food residue accumulation.) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil — cupboards in kitchen area.)

GIUGI’S PIZZERIA RESTAURANT

Date of report:  09/08/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Exposed food preparation observed in kitchen area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil — air vent above pizza oven, pizza prep cooler has food residue, air vents near dish area.)

LAUGHTERS INC.

Date of report: 09/08/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Cracked floor/tiles throughout the facility, not easily cleanable.)

PACKER HOUSE CATERING

Date of report: 09/08/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil — fans in kitchen area has dust accumulation.)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MART # 209

Date of report: 09/08/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil — air vents near freezer and cooler vents have dust accumulation.)

TURKEY HILL MINIT MART #225

Date of report: 09/08/2019

Town: Sunbury

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed food stored under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination — walk-in cooler vents and freezer vents)

CHAMPION BEVERAGES

Date of report: 09/06/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BILL’S TAVERN

Date of report: 09/05/2019

Town: Coal Township

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Production area to ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold-like substance residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2 (Hot water did not reach 110*F for dish washing.)

THE PORK DUDE MFF-4

Date of report: 09/05/2019

Town: Milton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Snyder County

BELLA’S PIZZA LLC

Date of report: 09/26/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Small amount of salami, cheese, sliced tomatoes, lettuce and meatballs registering 46-48*F internal temperatures instead of 41*F or below in sandwich prep refrigerator. All items were in unit <\2 hrs and were moved to proper refrigeration.) 2 (Sandwich prep refrigerator registering 48*F ambient instead of 41*F or below. Unit not to be used to store TCS foods until corrected.) 3 (Green pads and steel wool observed in basin of handsink at front counter. Misc items stored in basin of handsink in rear kitchen. Handsinks to be used for handwashing only and be accessible at all times.) 4 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 5 (Deep fryer being used in rear room without proper ventilation system. Grease collecting on ceiling tiles needs to be cleaned. Use of deep fryer to cease unless ventilation hood is installed.)

ISLE OF QUE BREWING

Date of report: 09/26/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DYNAMIC WINGS MOBILE 1 - MFF-3 (XJK-5470)

Date of report: 09/25/2019

Town: Middleburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Handwashing sink blocked by flats of soft drinks.)

KREAMER FIRE COMPANY

Date of report: 09/25/2019

Town: Kreamer

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BROWN’S AMUSEMENTS MFF-3

Date of report: 09/24/2019

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CHINA HOUSE BUFFET

Date of report: 09/18/2019

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BANNERVILLE FIRE CO TFS-4

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BEAVER SPRINGS FIRE CO TFS-3

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Two totes of sausages thawing at room temperature for more than 4 hours. All sausages were measured for internal temperatures. Thawing is to be done under refrigeration or under cool, running water.) 2 (Top layer of pork sausages in one tote registering 51 F. 24 sausages disposed of. Two totes placed into refrigerator. Thawing not to be done at room temperature.)

BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA TROOP 408

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CIC LEMONADE TFS-3

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FAIR ASSOCIATION PORK STAND TFS-4

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HEWLETT’S SAUSAGE TFS-4

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOR DAN’S XL-94417 TFS-3

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LAURA MAE’S FARM TFS-3 @ BEAVER COMMUNITY FAIR

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MACC @ BEAVER FAIR TFS-3

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN VALLEY SHOWS TFS-3 - COTTON CANDY 2

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROTARY CLUB HOT DOG TFS-3

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SEATS AND EATS TFS-3 @ BEAVER COMMUNITY FAIR

Date of report: 09/16/2019

Town: Beaver Springs

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

A PLUS 40418H

Date of report: 09/13/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BURGER KING #1044

Date of report: 09/13/2019

Town: Shamokin Dam

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs observed installed on end of mop sink faucet downstream from an atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

PIZZA RUHLS

Date of report: 09/13/2019

Town: Kreamer

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PENN VIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Date of report: 09/12/2019

Town: Penns Creek

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Boxes and containers of food and bulk bag of potatoes not stored at least 6” off the floor in storage and walk-in cooler and freezer.)

AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET @ MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO TFS-3

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CIC LEMONADE (CCF) TFS-3

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HEWLETT’S HOT SAUSAGE XK 20449 TFS-4

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

JOE’S PIZZA TFS 3

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LAURA MAE’S FARM TFS-3 @ MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MACC @ MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCCLURE BEAN SOUP TFS-3

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

MCCLURE FIRE CO @ BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL TFS-3

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

S & E BULK FOODS

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SCHWARTZE’S ROOTBEER FLOATS @ MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SEATS N EATS MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TERRY’S PIZZA STAND TFS-3

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: McClure

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DEGENSTEIN CAMPUS CENTER

Date of report: 09/05/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Boxes of food — delivery — not stored at least 6” off the floor in kitchen.) 2 (Dust accumulation observed in exhaust hood at the Natural Station.) 3 (Shutoff valve observed on mop sink faucet down stream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

PERIODIC TABLE IN NATURAL SCIENCES CENTER

Date of report: 09/05/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs observed installed on mop sink faucet downstream from atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

PORT TREVORTON FIRE CO.

Date of report: 09/05/2019

Town: Port Trevorton

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SCHOLARLY GROUNDS IN BLOUGH-WEIS LIBRARY

Date of report: 09/05/2019

Town: Selinsgrove

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

Union County

DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/26/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/26/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

BUFFALO VALLEY SPORTSMEN’S ASSOCIATION

Date of report: 09/25/2019

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FEAST OF FLAVOR CATERING

Date of report: 09/25/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HAMPTON INN

Date of report: 09/25/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods — hard-boiled eggs, yogurt smoothies, cut melons, cream cheese — without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Disposal sheet was started during today’s inspection.)

DOLLAR GENERAL #17844

Date of report: 09/19/2019

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA REST

Date of report: 09/19/2019

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Hot water only reaching 104*F instead of 110 F. Booster on dishwasher was raising water to >120 F.) 2 (Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <\10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. All dishes washed in dishwasher will be subjected to a sanitizer dip in sink basin and allowed to dry. Owner will call for service.)

KELLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/18/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LEWISBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/18/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Fried chicken, cooked rice and spaghetti meat sauce registering 49-51 F internal temperatures in Traulsen refrigerator. All items were in refrigerator over night. All disposed during inspection.) 2 (Traulsen refrigerator registering 51-56 F internal temperature. Digital readout was indicating 41-43 F. Refrigerator to be serviced.)

PIZZA PHI

Date of report: 09/17/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <\10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Reservoir was changed but was still not pumping solution to dishwasher. Employees will use 3-compartment sink until dishwasher is corrected. Service called for during inspection.)

WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/17/2019

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CIVIL WAR CIDER CO

Date of report: 09/12/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

HISUI SUSHI

Date of report: 09/12/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

LA CASA DE PIZZA  HOUSE OF PIZZA

Date of report: 09/12/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.)

NATURAL FOOD & GARDEN STORE

Date of report: 09/12/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

COUNTRY CUPBOARD

Date of report: 09/10/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Dust accumulation on fan guards in 2 walk-in coolers.) 2 (No backflow device observed on blue hose in the meat room.) 3 (An area of condensation forming on bottom of fan box drain pan and at the bottom of the gooseneck pipe to the fan box in walk-in cooler #1. No food to be stored under these leaks until corrected.) 4 (Two spray bottles of water not labeled as to contents in the bakery.)

DIVERSIFIED TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES

Date of report: 09/10/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

SUN AREA TECHNICAL SCHOOL

Date of report: 09/10/2019

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

DOMINO’S PIZZA

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

YUNG TING RESTAURANT

Date of report: 09/09/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Shopping bags used to hold foods in freezers are not an approved food storage material/container.) 2 (Baskets of egg rolls in walk-in cooler last more than 24 hrs and are not date-marked.)

CHERRY STREET BISTRO

Date of report: 09/05/2019

Town: New Berlin

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Small leak observed on copper drain line at bottom of fan box in walk-in cooler.) 2 (Bag of potatoes not stored at least 6” off the floor in kitchen.)

HUMINGBIRD LUNCH STAND

Date of report: 09/05/2019

Town: Mifflinburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

ROCKEY AUCTIONS

Date of report: 09/05/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

STARBUCKS #24715

Date of report: 09/05/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

  

A PLUS 40421H

Date of report: 09/04/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Observed four 1/2 gallons fat free milks with sell by dates of 8/28 through 8/31 and four 1/2 gallons whole milk with no sell by dates on containers for sale. All 8 were pulled and discarded.) 2 (Y valve with shutoffs installed on the mop sink faucet downstream from an atmospheric vacuum breaker.)

BONANZA STEAKHOUSE

Date of report: 09/04/2019

Town: New Columbia

Compliant: Yes

Violations: 1 (Spray nozzles inside ceiling of mechanical dishwasher observed clogged with material. Spray nozzle assemblies to be taken out and cleaned routinely so proper washing and rinsing is achieved.) 2 (Side wall and numerous ceiling spots rusting in walk-in meat cooler. Areas are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 3 (Tiles missing and broken on floor at mechanical dishwasher allowing for areas of standing water. Tile grouting low or missing in same area around dishwasher.)

COMMONS CAFE — SOUTH CAMPUS

Date of report: 09/04/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

CVS #1604

Date of report: 09/04/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

PETER PIPERS PICKLES

Date of report: 09/04/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

THE FLYING BISON

Date of report: 09/04/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

TROUTMAN’S FRENCH FRIES

Date of report: 09/04/2019

Town: Lewisburg

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

FISHERS BAKERY & GRILL MFF-4

Date of report: 09/03/2019

Town: Allenwood

Compliant: Yes

Violations: None

