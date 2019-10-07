Food service location inspections from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30
Restaurants are inspected throughout the year by state and local agents. Inspection reports are submitted to the state and can be viewed by the public at www.pafoodsafety.pa.gov/Web/lnspection/Publiclnspection-Search.aspx.
Montour County
Data unavailable.
Northumberland County
A PLUS 40413H
Date of report: 09/26/2019
Town: Montandon
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs installed downstream from an atmospheric vacuum breaker at mop sink faucet.) 2 (Restroom door not self-closing.)
SCHOCK’S CONCESSIONS MFF 3
Date of report: 09/26/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
KUDGEE’S #2
Date of report: 09/23/2019
Town: Kulpmont
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SON OF A BUTCHER BBQ
Date of report: 09/23/2019
Town: Elysburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ARROWHEAD
RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09/18/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BLUE SPRUCE INN
Date of report: 09/18/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Accumulation of dust and grease on hood filters above deep fryers.)
HANNAH`S RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09/18/2019
Town: Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND AREA VO-TECH
Date of report: 09/18/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Milk case non-operational during this inspection.)
SHAMOKIN AREA
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL ANNEX
Date of report: 09/18/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WINKIE’S PIZZA
Date of report: 09/18/2019
Town: Mount Carmel
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Wall and ceiling, in the basement area, is not durable, smooth, non-porous, non-absorbent.)
YE OLDE MEETING PLACE
Date of report: 09/18/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JAMES F BAUGHER ELEMENTARY
Date of report: 09/17/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MILTON JUNIOR-SENIOR HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/17/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Y valves with shutoffs installed downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker on mop sink faucets.)
SHAMOKIN AREA ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/17/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SHAMOKIN AREA MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/17/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOSEPH PRIESTLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Hot water only reaching 105*F instead of at least 110*F at kitchen sinks. New on-demand system has been installed and will be serviced.)
SURPLUS OUTLET
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Rodent droppings, ~50, observed along floor/wall juncture in the Northeast corner of the storage area. Droppings to be cleaned up and pest control provider alerted. No affected food products observed.)
W & S DISTRIBUTORS
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ALDI’S #102
Date of report: 09/12/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ANNABELLE’S FAMILY RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09/12/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
G T FUSION BUFFET
Date of report: 09/12/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food employee observed in cook line area, not wearing proper hair restraint, such as net or hat.) 2 (Observed one case of melons stored directly on the floor in walk-in cooler area, rather than 6 inches off of the floor as required.) 3 (Tub of raw chicken observed thawing in standing water in the preparation sink, which is not an approved thawing method.) 4 (Food facility has an original certificate posted, but the location is not conspicuous for public viewing.)
OUR LADY OF LOURDES REG SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/12/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
RANSHAW MART
Date of report: 09/12/2019
Town: Renshaw
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
REDMEN CLUB TRIBE #225
Date of report: 09/12/2019
Town: Shamokin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SPRINGFIELD BANQUET HALL
Date of report: 09/12/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FIVE STAR PROGRAM
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: Watsontown
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
NORTHUMBERLAND CHRISTIAN SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Chemical dispenser unit attached to mop sink faucet downstream of an atmospheric vacuum breaker. No shutoffs allowed downstream of the AVB.)
SHIKELLAMY MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs installed on the mop sink faucet downstream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
SUNBURY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: Northumberland
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TURBOTVILLE GREAT VALU
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Food facility does not have a three-compartment sink for manual warewashing.)
VFW POST #8206
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
WARRIOR RUN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: Turbotville
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS #1592
Date of report: 09/08/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil. Air vents throughout the facility and fan vents in all cooler/freezer units.)
DANLEY’S HOTEL
Date of report: 09/08/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Grease accumulation beside/near fryers. Fridge/freezer has food residue accumulation.) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil — cupboards in kitchen area.)
GIUGI’S PIZZERIA RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09/08/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Exposed food preparation observed in kitchen area under dirty ventilation ducts, and subject to potential contamination) 2 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil — air vent above pizza oven, pizza prep cooler has food residue, air vents near dish area.)
LAUGHTERS INC.
Date of report: 09/08/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Cracked floor/tiles throughout the facility, not easily cleanable.)
PACKER HOUSE CATERING
Date of report: 09/08/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil — fans in kitchen area has dust accumulation.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MART # 209
Date of report: 09/08/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned at a frequency to preclude accumulation of dirt and soil — air vents near freezer and cooler vents have dust accumulation.)
TURKEY HILL MINIT MART #225
Date of report: 09/08/2019
Town: Sunbury
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed food stored under dirty ventilation ducts and subject to potential contamination — walk-in cooler vents and freezer vents)
CHAMPION BEVERAGES
Date of report: 09/06/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BILL’S TAVERN
Date of report: 09/05/2019
Town: Coal Township
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Production area to ice machine, a food contact surface, was observed to have mold-like substance residue and was not clean to sight and touch.) 2 (Hot water did not reach 110*F for dish washing.)
THE PORK DUDE MFF-4
Date of report: 09/05/2019
Town: Milton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Snyder County
BELLA’S PIZZA LLC
Date of report: 09/26/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Small amount of salami, cheese, sliced tomatoes, lettuce and meatballs registering 46-48*F internal temperatures instead of 41*F or below in sandwich prep refrigerator. All items were in unit <\2 hrs and were moved to proper refrigeration.) 2 (Sandwich prep refrigerator registering 48*F ambient instead of 41*F or below. Unit not to be used to store TCS foods until corrected.) 3 (Green pads and steel wool observed in basin of handsink at front counter. Misc items stored in basin of handsink in rear kitchen. Handsinks to be used for handwashing only and be accessible at all times.) 4 (The food facility does not have the original certificate for the certified food employee posted in public view.) 5 (Deep fryer being used in rear room without proper ventilation system. Grease collecting on ceiling tiles needs to be cleaned. Use of deep fryer to cease unless ventilation hood is installed.)
ISLE OF QUE BREWING
Date of report: 09/26/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DYNAMIC WINGS MOBILE 1 - MFF-3 (XJK-5470)
Date of report: 09/25/2019
Town: Middleburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Handwashing sink blocked by flats of soft drinks.)
KREAMER FIRE COMPANY
Date of report: 09/25/2019
Town: Kreamer
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BROWN’S AMUSEMENTS MFF-3
Date of report: 09/24/2019
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CHINA HOUSE BUFFET
Date of report: 09/18/2019
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BANNERVILLE FIRE CO TFS-4
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BEAVER SPRINGS FIRE CO TFS-3
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Two totes of sausages thawing at room temperature for more than 4 hours. All sausages were measured for internal temperatures. Thawing is to be done under refrigeration or under cool, running water.) 2 (Top layer of pork sausages in one tote registering 51 F. 24 sausages disposed of. Two totes placed into refrigerator. Thawing not to be done at room temperature.)
BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA TROOP 408
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CIC LEMONADE TFS-3
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FAIR ASSOCIATION PORK STAND TFS-4
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HEWLETT’S SAUSAGE TFS-4
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOR DAN’S XL-94417 TFS-3
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LAURA MAE’S FARM TFS-3 @ BEAVER COMMUNITY FAIR
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MACC @ BEAVER FAIR TFS-3
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN VALLEY SHOWS TFS-3 - COTTON CANDY 2
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROTARY CLUB HOT DOG TFS-3
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SEATS AND EATS TFS-3 @ BEAVER COMMUNITY FAIR
Date of report: 09/16/2019
Town: Beaver Springs
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
A PLUS 40418H
Date of report: 09/13/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BURGER KING #1044
Date of report: 09/13/2019
Town: Shamokin Dam
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs observed installed on end of mop sink faucet downstream from an atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
PIZZA RUHLS
Date of report: 09/13/2019
Town: Kreamer
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PENN VIEW CHRISTIAN ACADEMY
Date of report: 09/12/2019
Town: Penns Creek
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Boxes and containers of food and bulk bag of potatoes not stored at least 6” off the floor in storage and walk-in cooler and freezer.)
AIRY-DALE FARM MARKET @ MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BANNERVILLE VOLUNTEER FIRE CO TFS-3
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CIC LEMONADE (CCF) TFS-3
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HEWLETT’S HOT SAUSAGE XK 20449 TFS-4
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
JOE’S PIZZA TFS 3
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LAURA MAE’S FARM TFS-3 @ MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MACC @ MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCCLURE BEAN SOUP TFS-3
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
MCCLURE FIRE CO @ BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL TFS-3
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
S & E BULK FOODS
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCHWARTZE’S ROOTBEER FLOATS @ MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SEATS N EATS @ MCCLURE BEAN SOUP FESTIVAL
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TERRY’S PIZZA STAND TFS-3
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: McClure
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DEGENSTEIN CAMPUS CENTER
Date of report: 09/05/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Boxes of food — delivery — not stored at least 6” off the floor in kitchen.) 2 (Dust accumulation observed in exhaust hood at the Natural Station.) 3 (Shutoff valve observed on mop sink faucet down stream of the atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
PERIODIC TABLE IN NATURAL SCIENCES CENTER
Date of report: 09/05/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Y valve with shutoffs observed installed on mop sink faucet downstream from atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
PORT TREVORTON FIRE CO.
Date of report: 09/05/2019
Town: Port Trevorton
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SCHOLARLY GROUNDS IN BLOUGH-WEIS LIBRARY
Date of report: 09/05/2019
Town: Selinsgrove
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
Union County
DONALD EICHHORN MIDDLE SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/26/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LINNTOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/26/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
BUFFALO VALLEY SPORTSMEN’S ASSOCIATION
Date of report: 09/25/2019
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FEAST OF FLAVOR CATERING
Date of report: 09/25/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HAMPTON INN
Date of report: 09/25/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Time in lieu of temperature being used in the food facility to control ready to eat potentially hazardous foods — hard-boiled eggs, yogurt smoothies, cut melons, cream cheese — without written procedures or documentation to verify disposition of food. Disposal sheet was started during today’s inspection.)
DOLLAR GENERAL #17844
Date of report: 09/19/2019
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ORIGINAL ITALIAN PIZZA REST
Date of report: 09/19/2019
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Hot water only reaching 104*F instead of 110 F. Booster on dishwasher was raising water to >120 F.) 2 (Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <\10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. All dishes washed in dishwasher will be subjected to a sanitizer dip in sink basin and allowed to dry. Owner will call for service.)
KELLY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/18/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LEWISBURG AREA HIGH SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/18/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Fried chicken, cooked rice and spaghetti meat sauce registering 49-51 F internal temperatures in Traulsen refrigerator. All items were in refrigerator over night. All disposed during inspection.) 2 (Traulsen refrigerator registering 51-56 F internal temperature. Digital readout was indicating 41-43 F. Refrigerator to be serviced.)
PIZZA PHI
Date of report: 09/17/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Chlorine chemical sanitizer residual detected in the final sanitizer rinse cycle of the low temperature sanitizing dishwasher was <\10 ppm, and not 50-100 ppm as required. Reservoir was changed but was still not pumping solution to dishwasher. Employees will use 3-compartment sink until dishwasher is corrected. Service called for during inspection.)
WHITE DEER ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/17/2019
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CIVIL WAR CIDER CO
Date of report: 09/12/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
HISUI SUSHI
Date of report: 09/12/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
LA CASA DE PIZZA — HOUSE OF PIZZA
Date of report: 09/12/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (No chlorine test strips available to verify proper sanitizer concentration in 3-compartment sink.)
NATURAL FOOD & GARDEN STORE
Date of report: 09/12/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
COUNTRY CUPBOARD
Date of report: 09/10/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Dust accumulation on fan guards in 2 walk-in coolers.) 2 (No backflow device observed on blue hose in the meat room.) 3 (An area of condensation forming on bottom of fan box drain pan and at the bottom of the gooseneck pipe to the fan box in walk-in cooler #1. No food to be stored under these leaks until corrected.) 4 (Two spray bottles of water not labeled as to contents in the bakery.)
DIVERSIFIED TREATMENT ALTERNATIVES
Date of report: 09/10/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
SUN AREA TECHNICAL SCHOOL
Date of report: 09/10/2019
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
DOMINO’S PIZZA
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
YUNG TING RESTAURANT
Date of report: 09/09/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Shopping bags used to hold foods in freezers are not an approved food storage material/container.) 2 (Baskets of egg rolls in walk-in cooler last more than 24 hrs and are not date-marked.)
CHERRY STREET BISTRO
Date of report: 09/05/2019
Town: New Berlin
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Small leak observed on copper drain line at bottom of fan box in walk-in cooler.) 2 (Bag of potatoes not stored at least 6” off the floor in kitchen.)
HUMINGBIRD LUNCH STAND
Date of report: 09/05/2019
Town: Mifflinburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
ROCKEY AUCTIONS
Date of report: 09/05/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
STARBUCKS #24715
Date of report: 09/05/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
A PLUS 40421H
Date of report: 09/04/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Observed four 1/2 gallons fat free milks with sell by dates of 8/28 through 8/31 and four 1/2 gallons whole milk with no sell by dates on containers for sale. All 8 were pulled and discarded.) 2 (Y valve with shutoffs installed on the mop sink faucet downstream from an atmospheric vacuum breaker.)
BONANZA STEAKHOUSE
Date of report: 09/04/2019
Town: New Columbia
Compliant: Yes
Violations: 1 (Spray nozzles inside ceiling of mechanical dishwasher observed clogged with material. Spray nozzle assemblies to be taken out and cleaned routinely so proper washing and rinsing is achieved.) 2 (Side wall and numerous ceiling spots rusting in walk-in meat cooler. Areas are no longer smooth and easily cleanable.) 3 (Tiles missing and broken on floor at mechanical dishwasher allowing for areas of standing water. Tile grouting low or missing in same area around dishwasher.)
COMMONS CAFE — SOUTH CAMPUS
Date of report: 09/04/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
CVS #1604
Date of report: 09/04/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
PETER PIPERS PICKLES
Date of report: 09/04/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
THE FLYING BISON
Date of report: 09/04/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
TROUTMAN’S FRENCH FRIES
Date of report: 09/04/2019
Town: Lewisburg
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None
FISHERS BAKERY & GRILL MFF-4
Date of report: 09/03/2019
Town: Allenwood
Compliant: Yes
Violations: None