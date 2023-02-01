A homeless man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for killing women from McClure and Bloomsburg pleaded guilty to murdering a 21-year-old pregnant woman in 2005 on Wednesday in a Michigan courtroom, according to Calhoun County officials.
Harold David Haulman III, 43, was taken last month from the Frackville state prison to Michigan where he was arraigned on charges of homicide for the murder of Ashley Parlier, who went missing in 2005 from her hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan.
On Wednesday, Calhoun County officials said Haulman pleaded guilty to murdering the woman and told a judge the details of the case.
Calhoun County Detective John Pignataro said Wednesday Haulman told a judge that a fight ensued between Haulman and Parlier at a residence in Battle Creek before taking the woman to a wooded area and beating her to death.
Pignataro said the investigation began when retired Luzerne County Detective and Hazleton state police Cpl. Shawn Williams called Michigan authorities about the murder.
Williams, who is currently the Shikellamy School District police chief, gathered information from Haulman about the Parlier murder.
Williams is the arresting officer in the homicide cases of McClure resident Tianna Phillips, 25, who went missing in 2018, and Bloomsburg resident, Erica Shultz, 26, late last year.
Williams said Haulman admitted to killing both Phillips and Shultz and then began to talk about Parlier. Williams said he contacted Michigan authorities when he discovered Parlier was missing, according to police.
During an interview with Michigan detectives, Haulman confessed to having an argument with Parlier at a home and he allegedly said he had assaulted her, knocking her unconscious. He then drove her to a remote area in Newton Township where he struck her in the head several times with a piece of wood until she was dead and later discarded the blood-covered clothing that he wore at the time.
Michigan officials said a forensic social media search showed Haulman researched material related to serial killers and grave robbing.
Haulman said he struck Parlier several times in the head, removed his bloody clothing and then watched her for a couple of minutes before realizing she was dead, then he took a shower, according to police. Haulman said he disposed of her clothing at his then place of employment and followed up on the case through the years, police said.
Like the case of Phillips, Haulman admitted to going back to the location in Michigan to see where he said he disposed of the body, and all he found were “bones,” according to police.
Haulman will appear on April 10 inside a Michigan courtroom to be sentenced before he will be returned to Pennsylvania where he will have to finish his life sentence.