A homeless man who pleaded guilty and was sentenced to life in prison for killing women from McClure and Bloomsburg was sentenced in Michigan Monday after pleading guilty to killing a 21-year-old pregnant woman in 2005, according to Calhoun County officials.
Harold David Haulman III, 43, was taken from the Frackville state prison to Michigan in December where he pleaded guilty to the killing of Ashley Parlier, who went missing in 2005 from her hometown of Battle Creek, Michigan.
Calhoun County officials said they drove to Pennsylvania and met with retired Luzerne County Detective and Hazleton state police Cpl. Shawn Williams before placing Haulman under arrest and transporting him back to Michigan.
Haulman was sentenced Monday to 37 1/2 years to 60 years for the Michigan murder, but will have to serve his two life sentences in Pennsylvania first.
Williams, who is currently the Shikellamy School District police chief, gathered information from Haulman about the Parlier murder.
Williams is the arresting officer in the homicide cases of McClure resident Tianna Phillips, 25, who went missing in 2018, and Bloomsburg resident, Erica Shultz, 26, late last year.
Williams said Haulman admitted to killing both Phillips and Shultz and then began to talk about Parlier. Williams said he contacted Michigan authorities when he discovered Parlier was missing, according to police.
Phillips' sister, Toshia Feaster, of Snyder County, appeared in Michigan court Monday to be with the sisters of Shultz, who was also present in Michigan, and Parlier's sister Nicole Campen. Feaster told The Daily item her family is a step closer to closure.
"It wasn't the sentence we were looking for but it's a great addition to the two life sentences he faces in Pennsylvania for the killings of two of the most beautiful women you would ever meet," she said. "He took a lot away from our families but he will never take the light these girls shine."
During an interview with Michigan detectives, Haulman confessed to having an argument with Parlier at a home and he allegedly said he had assaulted her, knocking her unconscious. He then drove her to a remote area in Newton Township where he struck her in the head several times with a piece of wood until she was dead and later discarded his blood-covered clothing that he wore at the time.”
Michigan officials said a forensic social media search showed Haulman researched material related to serial killers and grave robbing.
Calhoun County Detective John Pignataro said Monday he was impressed with the victim's families being there for each other.
"It is an incredible support system between the three families," he said. "They have endured an incredible amount of pain and have holes in their hearts. We are deeply grateful for their support in the process and to get a final resolution for this case."
Williams, Pignataro and other Michigan authorities spoke to Haulman, who according to court documents, admitted to murdering Parlier and Joseph Whitehurst, in Ramstein, Germany, in 1999.
Haulman told authorities he killed Whitehurst because he “wanted to know,” police said.
“It was the biggest rush I ever felt,” Haulman told police. “Like your whole body. To this day I don’t know how many times I hit him and then I was gone.”
When asked what homicide Haulman remembers most, Haulman stated, “all of them, I remember in great detail what I did to them,” according to court documents.
Police said Haulman also used Google to search grave robbing and statute of limitations.
Haulman said he didn’t want to kill Phillips but wanted to do it, according to court documents. Haulman said that the killing of Shultz, was “like a day in the park,” police said. Haulman told authorities that it was possible he would have murdered again if he hadn’t been caught, according to court documents.
Haulman said he struck Parlier several times in the head, removed his bloody clothing and then watched her for a couple of minutes before realizing she was dead, then he took a shower, according to police. Haulman said he disposed of her clothing at his then place of employment and followed up on the case through the years, police said.
Like the case of Phillips, Haulman admitted to going back to the location in Michigan to see where he said he disposed of the body, and all he found were “bones,” according to police.