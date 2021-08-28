Over the next four months, The Daily Item in collaboration with historical societies and property owners will explore the Valley’s oldest buildings still in use. Some, like the law offices in Sunbury owned by Thomas Boop and the Jerre Wirt Blank Funeral Home in Northumberland, pre-date the birth of America.
The focus is on non-residential historic properties in Northumberland, Snyder, Union and Montour counties that are home to businesses and other commercial uses. While not the focus, the series will mention courthouses, prisons, museums and specific residential properties, depending on age, recognition and uniqueness.
These historic buildings chosen are not necessarily businesses that have survived the test of time, but rather buildings that have endured throughout the centuries, have been preserved by owners and may have been repurposed from their original intention.
The series starts today with Northumberland County with a law office, a funeral home, the headquarters of a state legislator, and a restaurant along the Susquehanna River.
The Daily Item invites its readers to participate as well. If the series has overlooked a property worthy of inclusion, feel free to email jstrawser@dailyitem.com.
In Snyder County, the oldest building still in use is a small business called Pyle’s Garage Doors located in an old mill in Mount Pleasant Mills that was built in 1790. The Gov. Snyder Mansion in Selinsgrove, built in 1816, is also home to one of the more recognizable businesses in its basement: The Selin’s Grove Brewery.
In Montour County, the oldest building is the Montgomery House, which happens to be the headquarters of the Montour County Historical Society. It was built in 1792.
In Union County, Curtis B. Falck owns the Grove Mill, built in 1784. It still operates as a flour mill and is considered the only water-powered grist mill still in operation in the country.