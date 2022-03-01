SUNBURY — A “high risk" search warrant was served at a Sunbury home Tuesday afternoon and the investigation is ongoing between city and state police, according to Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare.
Hare said members of the state police Special Emergency Response Team served the warrant at a Bainbridge Street home.
Hare said city officers and state troopers are working in conjunction with each other on the case but Hare declined any other comments and referred all questions to state police.
A state police spokesperson said she would be gathering more information and would release details as they were available.
This is a developing story. More details will be shared as they become available.