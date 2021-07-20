SUNBURY — The ServSafe Food Safety Manager Course conducted by Penn State Extension is being held at Penn State Extension Northumberland County in Sunbury on Aug. 17 and Aug. 24.
These in-person trainings taught by certified ServSafe instructors will help participants learn how to prevent contamination of food by properly receiving, storing, preparing, cooking, cooling and serving the food, as well as proper methods of sanitizing food service facilities. They will take place at 443 Plum Creek Road, Sunbury, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 17 and from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Aug. 24. The exam will begin at 12:30 p.m. Aug. 24.
After completing the course and passing the multiple-choice exam with a score of 75% or higher, participants will receive a ServSafe Food Protection Manager certificate. This certification is good for five years.
As in-person activities resume, Penn State Extension will follow applicable state and local restrictions and Penn State COVID-19 guidelines in effect at the time of an event regarding masking, social distancing and facility capacity limits. Penn State will continue to require non-vaccinated individuals to wear masks inside University buildings at all times after June 28.
The course fee of $185 covers the cost of the most recent edition of the ServSafe Manager book, exam, answer sheet and learning materials. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/servsafe or call 877-345-0691. For further information about the course contact Samantha Zlotorzynski at 570-988-3950 or sqz5325@psu.edu.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER