DANVILLE — A legal settlement with fired coach Tina Bartholomew not only allows her to return as assistant Danville Middle School cross country coach, it also grants her three-year contracts in that position and as girls varsity track and field coach.
The Danville Area School Board approved the settlement at the Jan. 11 meeting without disclosing its details. The Daily Item obtained a copy of the settlement after filing a Right-To-Know request with the district.
District Business Manager Bobbi Ely, who also is the district’s Right-To-Know officer, said in a letter that while the newspaper’s request for a copy of the settlement was granted, the request for a copy of the “Settlement Letter” was denied because it sought information and documents protected from disclosure under the Right-To-Know Law relative to attorney-client privilege.
Under the settlement agreement, neither district officials nor Bartholomew admit to fault, liability or wrongdoing. The agreement also does not include any cash settlement.
The board, which had approved Bartholomew for the middle school coaching position on July 14, 2021, for the fall season terminated her on Sept. 28 without naming her or stating a reason for the dismissal.
She was to be paid $4,500 a season for that coaching position. The termination did not affect her position as a district Spanish teacher.
Parents and two of Bartholomew’s daughters defended the coach at later board meetings, indicating the firing was over claims Bartholomew had released confidential coaching surveys that students had answered. The settlement did not disclose a reason for Bartholomew’s termination.
The board on Tuesday night also renewed Bartholomew’s contract as high school girls track and field coach for three years, though an earlier vote resulted in a 4-4 tie. School board member Sherry Cooper was absent.
The board, emerging from the second of two executive sessions during the meeting, voted 6-2 to approve Bartholomew’s track and field contract at $7,136.24 for this spring season, $7,236.24 for the 2023 season and $7,336.24 for the 2024 season, as part of the coaching contract approvals for spring sports.
Kyle Gordon and Chris Huron voted no. In the earlier vote, Derl Reichard and Jenn Gurski also voted against the new contract for Bartholomew.
The pay for the cross country coaching position was not set at that meeting.
About a month after her firing, Bartholomew filed sex discrimination complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission against the school board and individually against Gordon, Huron and Chris Johns, director of student affairs.
As part of the settlement, Bartholomew agreed to withdraw all complaints against the district and “will not in any way disparage or make negative comments pertaining to the matters in the Complaint regarding the Defendants (district officials named in the complaints).”
Also, “The Defendants shall not retaliate against Plaintiff (Bartholomew) as a result of her filing a Complaint.”