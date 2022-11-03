MILTON — Seven former employees at a Union County company are facing cruelty to animal charges for their treatment of fowl at a turkey farm following an undercover investigation by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).
An unidentified PETA employee who was trained as a turkey catcher and worked at the Plainville Farms plant in Limestone Township, Union County, witnessed and recorded the turkeys being flung by their necks, kicked, punched and slapped, according to criminal complaints filed by state police at Milton.
Police met with Plainville Farms representatives and were informed that all employees are trained in the "proper handling of the birds as not to subject (them) to harm," the criminal complaint said.
After viewing the videos, police filed a total of 36 charges of cruelty to animals against Francisco M. Lebron-Cruz, 39, of Thomasville; Juan C. Turi Baeza, 37; Jose E. Turi Baeza, 29, of New Oxford; Bryce P. Washington, 26, both of McSherrystown; Bryiant O. Perez-Paez, 41, of Hanover; Kevin L. Wagaman, 50, of Fayetteville and Mitchell E. Buckley, 23, of Aspers.
An additional charge of felony aggravated cruelty to animals was filed against Lebron-Cruz who was observed using a plywood board to break or attempt to break a turkey's neck, police said.
The same turkey was later seen by the witness "convulsing and stopping breathing," court records said.