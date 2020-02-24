SHAMOKIN — Seven homes were damaged in an early morning row home fire along Bear Valley Avenue in Shamokin.
According to Shamokin's Assistant Fire Chief Steve Jeffrey, crews arrived on scene just after 4 a.m. Monday. Heavy flames and smoke were already coming out of the second floor at 650 and 652 Bear Valley Ave.
"We think 652 is the origin," Jeffrey said. "Right now we are in the process of investigating and talking with all occupants."
Jeffrey said all occupants of homes from 644 to 658 Bear Valley Ave. got out safely. The initial fire call was for possible entrapment.
No firefighters were injured, he said.
"Our guys got here right away, got inside and did a primary search and found no one inside," Jeffrey said. "Because of a collapse issue, we pulled everybody out for a defensive operation."
Jeffrey said live power lines near the homes created some issues with battling the blaze. PPL shut the grid down to allow emergency responders to continue their work. Power has been restored to the area.
Jeffrey said fire crews had the blaze under control in less than 90 minutes. Some fire crews are still on the scene as of noon today.
Crews from Shamokin, Coal Township, Kulpmont, Overlook, Upper Augusta Township and Danville's rehab unit helped at the scene, Jeffrey said.