SUNBURY — The Northumberland County Commissioners on Tuesday recognized the seven libraries in the county.
In honor of National Library Week starting April 23, the commissioners approved a proclamation recognizing Degenstein Community Library, Milton Public Library, Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library, Mount Carmel Area Public Library, Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library, Ralpho Township Public Library and Shamokin Coal Township Public Library.
Accepting the proclamation were Joe Moralez, president of the Milton Public Library Board; Jeffery Johnstonbaugh, director of the Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library; JA Babay, director of the Montgomery House Warrior Run Area Public Library; Ben Shemory, director of Shamokin Coal Township Public Library; and Melissa Rowse, director of Degenstein Community Library.