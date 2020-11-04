There are seven new COVID-19 cases linked to Valley schools, including three at Selinsgrove and one each in Danville, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove and Sunbury.
According to a release from Selinsgrove Superintendent Frank Jankowski, there are two cases at the elementary school and one at the high school.
Jankowski said one of the individuals at the elementary school has not been in school since being exposed, while the second elementary case and the high school case were in school and contract tracing is underway.
Jankowski said the Department of Health will reach out to anyone who needs to quarantine due to contact tracing.
"We continue to be confident that our approach to educating and providing services to the students on Selinsgrove is prepared to handle unique circumstances which come our way," Jankowski said.
A student at Danville Area High School and staff members at Mount Carmel Area and Southern Columbia have tested positive for COVID-19.
Danville Superintendent Ricki Boyle said the student was last in school on Thursday. "Since the student was not in school in the last 48 hours there is not a need to quarantine any other students," Boyle said.
The district confirmed a positive case in a middle school student on Monday. Boyle encouraged "all families to participate by using Cleared4School to determine if their child displays any symptoms and needs to be kept home. It is very important that we all work together to minimize COVID in our schools," Boyle wrote.
A staff member at Mount Carmel Area School District tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, superintendent Pete Cheddar said.
The district put out an announcement that the employee had been quarantined because of exposure to someone else who tested positive. That employee tested positive on Wednesday morning.
"The Department of Health and our nursing staff have been contacted and we believe that all district level quarantines and positive cases are directly related," Superintendent Pete Cheddar said in the announcement. "No additional staff members need to quarantine after this latest positive case."
This is the second time this week the district had an announcement about positive tests. The district announced on Monday that two employees and one student at the junior-senior high school tested positive. The student was last at the high school on Oct. 28.
On Tuesday, Southern Columbia officials announced a substitute staff member who worked in the elementary and middle school building had tested positive. School leaders said the staff member was last in school on Thursday.
"Our health professionals and administration are working with the Department of Health and it is determined that no student or staff member was identified as a 'close contact,'” the district wrote in an alert to parents. "No one will need to quarantine at this time."
A Shikellamy High School staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Bendle said he received notice Wednesday night.
"The staff member was last in school on Nov. 2," Bendle said. "The district is currently working with the Department of Health on this matter and contacting families involved in contact tracing. The high school will remain open."
Bendle said the district is continuing its health and safety plan which includes, wearing face-coverings and isolating/removing anyone with symptoms.
"If your child displays any symptoms or has had direct contact to someone who has tested positive, please keep your child home and the school will work with you to provide your child's schoolwork," he said. "We are grateful to our faculty, staff, and students for their diligence and focus on following our Health and Safety Plan."