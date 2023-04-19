MANDATA — Line Mountain seventh-grade student Blake Rothermel earned first place in the Regional Science Fair Competition at Susquehanna University, achieving a rare perfect score.
Rothermel, 13, of Dornsife, presented his air purifier at the Feb. 18 fair at the university in Selinsgrove. He and 10 other Valley students are headed to the state Pennsylvania Junior Academy of Science (PJAS) at Penn State University on May 15.
“I’m definitely excited to move on this far,” said Rothermel, who gave a presentation to the Line Mountain School Board on March 28. “I’m planning on expanding more than I did and place better than I did at regionals.”
Rothermel won the highest point total in Junior High Physical Science and the highest point total out of all projects with a perfect score from all judges. PJAS Region 5 Director Robert Everly said Blake’s perfect score is very unusual.
“In all the years I’ve been doing this, I’ve only given away four awards for perfect scores,” said Everly.
The Children’s Museum receives funding from the PPL Foundation to support the local, regional and state science fairs.
The air purifier was 3D printed and consists of an input fan, two pre-filters, a UV light filter, a silica oxide filter and an output fan. His goal was to create a structurally sound, air tight container capable of meeting the EPA standards of cubic feet per minute; to purity air pollutants; and to have multiple pre-filters, UV light filtration and a metal oxide filter.
Rothermel positioned the air purifier in the testing location, tested for 2.5 minutes with an air quality monitor behind the intake fan while powered off and then test 2.5 minutes with air quality monitor in front of the output fan while powered on. He averaged the results for both before and after.
Rothermel concluded that his original design was unable to remove 80 percent of air pollutants from the air. This was the result of a vortex being created by a gap between the lid and the filters caused by the weather stripping attached to the lid. He was able to meet the EPA standards for CFM and improve his design.
With the new design that closed up the gaps, the air purifier was able to remove 72 percent of air pollutants for different sizes of particles in the air, he said.
“I tested all over the school to find the dirtiest area,” said Rothermel. “It was the food room.”
The food room is where family consumer science classes are held. Rothermel said they use a lot of chemicals to clean surfaces and they have a lot of different items that contribute to air quality.
Rothermel tested the sixth-grade rooms, the seventh-grade rooms, the woodshop, the library, the hallways and other classrooms, he said.
He said science, engineering and chemistry are his favorite subjects. He plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology or the California Institute of Technology when he graduates.
Lydia Bargardner, a teacher for gifted support and librarian, works closely with Rothermel.
“I am very proud of him,” she said. “Last year, he did very well. In sixth grade, they weren’t able to move on. I’m glad he stuck with it and changed his project to fit better. I think he’ll continue to grow with it.”