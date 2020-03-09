A seventh Pennsylvania resident is presumed positive for coronavirus, the Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Monday.
According to state officials, a Montgomery County resident is a presumed positive case for COVID-19. The adult is in critical condition in the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, where they are being cared for under proper precautions to protect other patients and hospital staff, according to DOH officials. The person tested presumptive positive after known international exposure.
Pennsylvania now has seven presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, five in Montgomery County, one in Delaware County and one in Wayne County.
