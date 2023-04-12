MIDDLEBURG — Snyder County received five bids for improvements at Faylor Lake that would increase handicap access to the Beaver Springs recreational area.
Bids ranged from $97,735 to $164,250 for installing a handicap-accessible parking area, a hard-surface pathway and sitting area at the 140-acre lake.
The lowest bid was from Mid-State Paving in Middleburg.
Snyder County grants manager Shannon Rudy said all the bids will be reviewed by the county engineer and county Conservation District representatives before a contract is awarded by the commissioners.
Board chairman Joe Kantz said the process should be done quickly and work could begin next week.
The county received a $100,000 state grant late last year and has $83,903 in Community Development Block Grant funds to cover the cost of the project.
The county-owned lake features an 18-hole disc golf course and 3.75 mile hiking trail.
Other improvements at the site are planned, including a restroom and handicap-accessible boat ramp.