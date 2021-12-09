SELINSGROVE — Seven Snyder County Prison inmates and two employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Commissioner Adam Ewig said the board was informed Tuesday by Warden Shawn Cooper about the positive coronavirus cases at the jail outside of Selinsgrove.
"We feel it has been isolated," Cooper said.
The staff members have been off work since testing positive a week ago and all seven inmates who tested positive earlier this week have been housed in the same unit and are being kept from others, he said.
One inmate wasn't feeling and was tested on Monday. After it came back positive, all the other inmates in the same unit were tested as well but the six others have not had any symptoms, Cooper said.
