A line of strong thunderstorms ripped through the Susquehanna Valley tonight with heavy rain, lightning and thunder.
The storms knocked down poles and trees, caused some flooding and closed roads throughout the region.
At 10:33 p.m., PPL's Outage center reported 3,111 customers in the Valley without power and most of them, 2,771 — were in Snyder County. According to the center, 1,319 customers in Franklin Township and 1,262 in Spring Township, were experiencing an outage.
According to 911 radio reports, several poles were knocked down on Kissimmee Road in the area of the outages and emergency crews were responding.
PPL's outage center reported that it may take until 5:30 a.m. to restore power in the large outage area.