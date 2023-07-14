A severe thunderstorm warning is in place for parts of Montour, Northumberland and Union counties until 5 p.m.
The National Weather Service in State College has issued a warning that covers parts of six counties, including Centre, Lycoming and Clinton, along with the three local counties.
At 419 p.m., a line of severe thunderstorms was located from near Mackeyville to Laurelton Center, moving northeast at 30 mph, NWS reported.
The storm could bring wind gusts of up to 60 mph and penny-sized hail.
Locations that could be impacted include Williamsport, Milton, Lewisburg, Montoursville, Jersey Shore, Mifflinburg, Carroll, Watsontown, Montgomery, Linntown, Avis and Duboistown.
This is a developing story. More details will be posted when they become available.