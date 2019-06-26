A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for portions of Snyder and Union counties until 5:15 p.m.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, a severe thunderstorm was located near R.B. Winter State Park about 4:30 p.m., moving southeast at 40 mph.
NWS says wind gusts up to 60 mph and penny-size hail are possible.
Potential areas of impact are: Lewisburg, Mifflinburg, Winfield, Shamokin Dam, Linntown, Hummels Wharf, Kratzerville, Vicksburg, New Berlin, Selinsgrove Airport and Bucknell University.