The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for 27 counties, including all four Valley counties.
The watch is in effect until 8 p.m.
According to NWS, isolated hail up as large as a quarter is possible with the storms along with scattered gusts of wind up to 70 mph.
An excessive heat warning also remains in effect until 7 p.m. tonight. NWS reports dangerously hot conditions with maximum heat index values up to 106 are expected.
A heat advisory is already in place for Friday, from noon to 7 p.m.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.