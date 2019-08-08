All four Valley counties are part of a Severe Thunderstorm Watch impacting five states.
Forty-three Pennsylvania counties — including Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union — are part of the advisory that is in effect until 8 p.m.
The advisory also includes parts of New York, Ohio, Maryland and West Virginia. According the National Weather Service, the watch covers nearly 23 million people.
Strong to severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, gusty winds and hail are possible this afternoon and evening, according to the NWS.
More details will be posted when they become available.