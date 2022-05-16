A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for all of Central Pennsylvania until 2 p.m. with a series of thunderstorms moving east across the state as the day goes on.
The watch includes 26 counties, including all four Valley counties. Severe thunderstorm warnings are already in place for locations in western Pennsylvania as the storms move east.
According to the National Weather Service in State College, isolated hail up to a quarter-inch in size is possible.
Scattered wind gusts up to 65 mph are likely as well.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.