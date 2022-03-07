A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for parts of Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia and West Virginia until 9 p.m. according to the National Weather Service in State College.
Thirty Pennsylvania counties are included in the watch, including all four Valley counties.
A line of showers and thunderstorms will push through the region during the afternoon and into early evening, accompanied by locally strong wind gusts.
A wind advisory is also in effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Steady winds of up to 15-25 mph are possible with gusts up to 70 mph.
The thunderstorms could bring isolated hail and frequent lightning is possible, the NWS reports.