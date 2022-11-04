NORTHUMBERLAND — Borough council members in Northumberland this week approved the sale and purchase of nitrogen and phosphorus credits.
Jeremy Deitrick, the superintendent of the sewer department, said to comply with the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit in regards to Chesapeake Bay loading of total nitrogen and total phosphorus, plants are able to buy and sell credits, with other facilities, to meet those compliance standards.
"We sold 1,015 total nitrogen credits to Ralpho Township Municipal Authority (Elysburg) and purchased 625 total phosphorus credits from University Area Joint Authority (State College)," sid Deitrick. "We have been dealing with both entities for several years, and hope to continue so in the future as well."
The nitrogen credits were sold at $2 a credit. The phosphorus credits were purchased at $5 a credit, said Deitrick.