MOUNT CARMEL — All charges filed against a 63-year-old shooting coach and top trap shooter from New Jersey accused of sexually assaulting an underage student are headed to Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas.
Robert W. Malmstedt, 63, of Fieldstone Drive, Somerville, N.J., waived his right to a preliminary hearing in front of Mount Carmel District Judge William Cole on Wednesday. Malmstedt is accused of sexually assaulting a student for at least eight years when she was between the ages of 9 and 17 at the Pennsylvania State Shotgunning Association (PSSA) grounds in Elysburg, according to Elysburg Police Department.
He was charged with two felony counts of sexual assault by a sports official, volunteer or employee of a nonprofit association and unlawful conduct with a minor; two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors and indecent assault; and one summary count of harassment.
The girl related that the sexual abuse has been progressing since she was 9. The incident involved tickling, kissing and touching her, according to court documents.
During shoots between May and July 2021, the girl said the sexual advances occurred at least once during every shoot. Malmstedt would allegedly invite the girl to his camper to kiss her and fondle her, according to court documents. She said he once bruised her ribs when he grabbed and pulled her close to him, according to court documents.
The girl reported that she did not tell anyone because she did not know how to go about it, she was in fear of being kicked out of the shooting squad and Malmstedt allegedly had a temper, according to court documents.
Malmstedt posted $50,000 cash bail on Aug. 24 through professional bondsman Richard Ralph Leslie, of Hamburg.