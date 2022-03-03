SUNBURY — A hearing for a 41-year-old Sunbury man accused of sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl was postponed to a later date on Thursday.
William Lopez Fuentes, of N. 4th Street, was originally scheduled for a habeas corpus hearing in front of Northumberland County Senior Judge Harold Woelfel on Thursday. The judge postponed the hearing so Fuentes is physically present instead of by videoconference. Fuentes needs an interpreter, meaning the hearing would likely be lengthy through videoconferencing, the judge said.
A date has not yet been set.
Fuentes, jailed on $200,000 cash bail, was charged with felony rape in October. Police said the investigation began in May when officers received a call from Children and Youth Services officials who said the girl, who is now 14, told her therapist she did not want to return home because Fuentes would touch her and take pictures during the quarantine period of 2020.
The girl claimed Fuentes touched her when she was seven to 10 years old and the girl alleges on one occasion the man had sexual intercourse with her, police said.
Fuentes arrived at the police station on Oct. 12 to be interviewed and he allegedly told officers he knew why he was there and admitted to the sexual assaults, according to court documents.
Fuentes also faces felony counts of statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, aggravated indecent assault, sexual assault and corruption of minors.