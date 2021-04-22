SHAMOKIN — Step Up Shamokin, a civic-minded committee born out of Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization, announced the receipt of a $99,000 donation toward the restoration of a stone staircase affectionately known as the “99 Steps.”
The 1994 Charles B. Degenstein Foundation made the donation, a symbolic gesture of $1,000 for each step. The staircase has a few less steps than that after the original structure was rebuilt in the 1930s.
The donation was announced Wednesday morning in an organized reveal at the staircase leading from Lincoln Street uphill to Marshall Street.
Additional fundraisers are underway to raise money toward the restoration. Donations can be made via PayPal through a link pinned to the Facebook page: @stepupshamokin. Donations also can be made by check, made out to SABER and mailed to 150 E. Lincoln St., Shamokin, PA 17872. “Step Up Shamokin” should be included in the memo line.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO