The Shamokin Area School District submitted an 18-page statement of position to the state Office of Open Records on Monday, explaining why it does not believe it should be required to respond to The Daily Item's Right to Know request for cell phone records, text messages, and emails from coaches to student-athletes.
The filing, also emailed to The Daily Item on Monday, was sent by school district solicitor Tim Bowers. It claims the records are not public under the state’s Right to Know Law.
OOR’s policy says it must make a determination within 30 days unless The Daily Item agrees to an extension.
The original request was made by the newspaper to nine Valley school districts on Aug. 21 for a story about policies and procedures for paid coaches communicating with students. Six districts quickly complied — Selinsgrove, Lewisburg, Milton, Warrior Run, Mifflinburg, and Mount Carmel.
Three districts — Shikellamy, Line Mountain and Shamokin — denied the request. Shikellamy later decided to provide the information after the newspaper filed an appeal, and did so on Oct. 4.
The newspaper also appealed Line Mountain’s decision. The OOR ruled on Jan. 3 that the information requested was a public record. Those records are due on Feb. 3.
The Daily Item and the Shamokin district agreed to enter mediation over the matter with the OOR on Oct. 21.
This week’s filing is the first official response from the Shamokin Area School District since that mediation concluded on Jan. 14.
On Jan. 14, OOR Records appeals attorney Jill Wolfe instructed both parties in an email that she was transferring the matter back to the administrative appeals process.
Shamokin’s Monday filing to the OOR referred to what it termed "a reasonable search” of its records,” and cited a "lack of specificity in the request.”
The District filing also said that “the records requested are not public under RTKL.”
The Daily Item’s editor, Dennis Lyons, said the newspaper will continue to seek the records through the state agency. “Our strong feeling is that the OOR was correct in its Line Mountain ruling and the same ruling should apply to Shamokin. We see no need for any further delay.”