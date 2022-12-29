SHAMOKIN — A Dec. 21 commercial building fire in Shamokin was started by the accidental ignition of combustible materials, according to a report released Thursday by city police.
The fire was not suspicious in any way, did not start in the kitchen of the Original Italian Pizza restaurant and was not caused by discarded cooking grease, according to Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko's report. Siko said those rumors spread across social media were not true.
Siko extended his thanks to all parties and owners involved for their cooperation.
"It is an unfortunate incident and two well-known business are going to need the community's support to get through this," Siko said in the report. "The most important thing is none of the emoployees, residents or first responders were injured during this incident.
The fire started at around 3:42 p.m. on the exterior of the south side of 150 E. Independence Street in an enclosed walkway between 150 and 146-148 E. Independence, according to the report.