SHAMOKIN — The Shamokin-Coal Township Joint Sewer Authority in Northumberland County has been awarded nearly $3 million in state funding through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) to assist in the upgrade of its system. The announcement was made Wednesday by State Sen. John Gordner (R-27) and Rep. Kurt Masser (R-107).
Through PENNVEST, the authority will receive $2,905,517 in grant money and another $80,319 in low-interest loans. The project calls for the replacement of the anaerobic digester lids at the facility. They were last replaced in 1997 and are now at the end of their useful life. The new lids will help to limit the escape of methane and other greenhouse gasses. The completed project will serve a total of 9,325 households.
PENNVEST offers grants and low-interest loans to assist municipalities with sewer, stormwater and drinking water projects. The program is designed to contribute to the long-term health of Pennsylvanians, while also fostering economic growth at the same time.
