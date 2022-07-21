COAL TOWNSHIP — The Shamokin-Coal Township Joint Sewer Authority received an $80,319 loan and a $2,905,517 grant to replace anaerobic digester lids at an existing wastewater treatment plant.
The funds, announced by Gov. Tom Wolf this week, are part of an investment of $269 million for 11 drinking water, wastewater, stormwater and non-point source projects across 10 counties through the Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST). The project will eliminate the release of methane and greenhouse gases and extend the useful life of the digester system.
The funding for these projects originates from a combination of state funds approved by voters, Growing Greener, Marcellus Legacy funds, federal grants to PENNVEST from the Environmental Protection Agency, and recycled loan repayments from previous PENNVEST funding awards. Funds for these projects are disbursed after expenses for work are paid and receipts are submitted to PENNVEST for review.
"With federal investments like the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act expected later this year, I am excited to see communities investing in their water systems now,” said Wolf. “Federal investments, paired with the continued financial commitment of this commonwealth, are literally changing communities for the better every day.”