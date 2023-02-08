SHAMOKIN — Shamokin officials along with elected officials, state and federal agencies and stakeholders of the city will continue a discussion on ways to improve Shamokin during the two-day Community Rebuilding Workshop.
The first event was held in February 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck and now the group will meet again for two days to discuss the rebuilding of Shamokin inside Mother Cabrini Church Hall at 201 N. Shamokin St., according to officials.
Shamokin Mayor Rick Ulrich kicked off the event and told the packed hall that he was looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Shamokin.
“The things that will happen here in Shamokin will be phenomenal,” he said.
The goals of the group are to support new businesses, jobs and to improve the overall economy in the city, neighborhoods and surrounding areas, according to officials.
Shamokin Area Businesses for Economic Revitalization (SABER) President Kathy Vetovich also addressed the crowd by saying she was happy to be hearing from members of the public that Shamokin is starting to improve.
“We have a lot going on,” she said. “We have so many events planned and we are looking forward to continue to grow.”
The day will begin at 3:30 p.m. with introductions, while later today the group has a full slate of events with speakers discussing the next 10 years in Shamokin and other city-related topics.
Shamokin property owner and District Judge John Gembic was also in attendance because he said he is invested in the community.
“I want to be able to do my part in helping build this community,” he said. “I want to be able to help where I am needed.”
Today’s session begins at 9 a.m. and drop-ins from the public are welcomed.