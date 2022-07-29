SHAMOKIN — The Anthracite Symphonic Band, under the direction of Kevin B. Styer, will present An Americana Celebration at 7 p.m. on Aug. 4 at the Northumberland County Career and Arts Center, 2 E. Arch St., Shamokin.
The concert will feature approximately 50 musicians from surrounding areas and will present favorites such as “American Barndance,” “American Flourish,” “King Cotton,” “Second American Folk Rhapsody,” “Washington Post,” “Prairie Dances,” “National Emblem” and “Seventy-Six Trombones.”
The concert will also include Dr. Brent Fisher, flutist, playing “Concertino” by Cecile Chaminade. Fisher is a native of Marion Heights, a Mount Carmel Area High School graduate and currently is the piccoloist with the Hershey Symphony Orchestra in Hershey. Fisher has also performed with the Harrisburg, Lancaster, Tallahassee (Florida) and Columbus (Ohio) symphony orchestras.
The public is invited to attend the concert. Admission is $10 per person.