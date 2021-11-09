SHAMOKIN — Employees of Shamokin City may receive bonuses up to $5,000 from COVID-19 relief funds.
At Monday night's public meeting, the city council members tabled a decision that would have provided bonuses to all city employees who worked during the COVID-19 pandemic, using the funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. The decision was delayed until a comprehensive list of employees could be provided to the city council members for consideration.
"They (the terms and conditions of the Act) are very specific," said Mayor John Brown. "We can't just use them for anything. They can't be dumped in the general fund to avoid having to raise taxes, to bump by five mills to avoid having to raise taxes by 5 mills in court."
The four action items had full-time employees, including full-time police officers, receiving $5,000 bonuses; part-time employees, including fire chiefs, receiving $2,500 bonuses; part-time police officers who worked 1,000 hours in the last two years receiving $2,500 bonuses; and seasonal employees who worked through COVID receiving $250 bonuses.
Councilman Charles Verano said ARPA funds cannot be used to pave streets or purchase fire equipment.
"There's specific criteria we have to follow, that's why we came up with something like this," said Verano. "I know there are a lot of people who don't like the idea."
Brown said other municipalities have used the federal funds for employee bonuses. In October, Sunbury City Council members approved bonuses ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 for 39 employees.
Verano asked council members to defer the decision until a later date, saying he didn't feel comfortable voting without knowing who specifically gets what.
City Administrator Robert Slaby will gather the names of employees and present them at a future city council meeting to vote.
Jesse Storm, a resident of Shamokin, encouraged the council members to vote down the bonuses.
"I don't believe this is the right time to give out bonuses," said Storm. "All our citizens of Shamokin worked through COVID, struggled through COVID, were shut down from COVID."
City employees were employed while other non-government citizens couldn't pay their property taxes and lost their homes, he said.