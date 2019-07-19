A Shamokin couple has been charged in Cumberland County for the 2016 death of their infant. Police said the baby's death was due to ingesting marijuana and asphyxiating on vomit, according to police in Silver Spring Township.
Police said the evidence shows the death could not have been from second-hand smoke.
Derrick Lee Yohe, 29, of Shamokin, is charged with criminal homicide and related charges. Emily Joy Kirby, 27, of Shamokin, is charged with aggravated assault and related charges. The couple lives on East Sunbury Street.
Yohe was arraigned on Thursday and committed to Cumberland County Prison after bail was denied by Judge Kathryn H. Silcox. Kirby was picked up by Shamokin police at 8:55 p.m. Thursday. She remains in Northumberland County Jail until transportation can be arranged. She will be arraigned today, according to Silver Spring Township Police Chief Chris Raubenstine.
"It's been nearly three full years, and we're glad to move forward so we can get justice for this infant," said Raubenstine.
Yohe was charged with six felonies: One count of criminal homicide, two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of aggravated assault against a victim less than 13 years old, and one count of endangering the welfare of children. Kirby was charged with three felonies: one count of aggravated assault, one count of aggravated assault against a victim less than 13 years old and one count of endangering the welfare of children. Both individuals are also facing three misdemeanors each: recklessly endangering another person, personal use of a small amount of marijuana and use and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Chief Darwin Tobias III said Silver Spring Township Police notified them that Kirby was wanted.
Tobias said the couple moved into the city earlier this year, and police were called to the house once in May.
This is a developing story. More details will be published when they become available.