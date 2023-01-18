SHAMOKIN — A Shamokin man and woman face felony endangerment charges after police said a three-month-old baby was diagnosed with fractured ribs that were in different stages of healing.
Randy Taby, 37, and Mandy Cree, 36, both of Diamond Street, appeared before Shamokin District Judge John Gembic after Shamokin police say an investigation into injuries that allegedly occurred in July to a then 90-day-old baby.
Taby was sent to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $50,000 while Cree was jailed on $25,000.
Shamokin police say in July they spoke with both Taby and Cree along with Northumberland County Children and Youth officials about the alleged injuries.
Taby told police he thought officers were speaking to him because the child was tramped on by his dogs, police said.
Taby told officers the dogs charged in the home from being outside and flipped the child bouncer over while the child was sitting in it, police said.
The child was knocked out of the bouncer and that a second time occurred when one of the dogs jumped up and sat on the child, police said.
Police asked Taby if the child was taken to the hospital and Taby allegedly told police that he asked a neighbor if he should take the child and the neighbor said no because the child seemed fine, police said.
Police asked how the child ended up at Geisinger Medical Center, in Danville, in July, and Taby told officers a children and youth worker was visiting the home because of a frenulum tear on the child. After a visit with the children’s advocacy center, in Sunbury, a doctor told Taby to take the child to be seen, police said.
Police asked if Taby knew why the doctor told him to take the child to the hospital, and Taby allegedly said he remembered hearing about fractured ribs, police said.
Taby told police he believed the fractured ribs could have come from him hugging the child tightly and that he was afraid of crushing the child because the child was so small, police said.
At the end of the interview, police told Taby that doctors had stated the child had fractured ribs that were healing in different stages and could not be caused by weight coming down on the infant, like a dog sitting on the child, police said.
Officers said they told Taby that doctors said the injuries came from the child being squeezed too tightly or shaking the child, police said,
Taby said he never shook the child, but he did squeeze the child too tightly, police said.
Officers asked Taby to explain what he meant, and Taby allegedly said he became frustrated with the child because nothing would stop the child from crying, police said.
Taby allegedly told police he squeezed the child too tightly and placed the baby in a crib, according to court documents.
Police also interviewed Cree and she allegedly told police she never saw Taby become physically abusive but that he got frustrated easily when the baby wouldn’t stop crying, police said.
Cree allegedly told officers that Taby admitted to her that he squeezed the child too tightly, police said.
Police then asked Cree if she knew what “failure to thrive” meant, according to court documents.
Cree said she was aware it meant the child was not gaining weight like the baby was supposed to, according to police.
Police asked Cree about her feeding methods with the child and she allegedly admitted she had difficulty making a bottle to the exact measurements, but she did the best she could to feed the child the proper amount, police said.
Both Taby and Cree were charged with felony endangering the welfare of child. Taby was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.
Both will now appear before Gembic for a preliminary hearing at a later date.