SHAMOKIN — The Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance partnered with students from Bucknell University to redesign the organization's website for the first time in 20 years.
The students are part of the university's Markets, Innovation, and Design (MIDE 300) class from Bucknell University’s Freeman College of Management. The students in fall 2021 took on the task of a full redesign of the SCRA’s website, which had not been updated in nearly 20 years. Additionally, in unrelated news, the SCRA received a $10,000 cash grant from the Williams Energy Company.
"Numerous collaborations between Bucknell University and the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance (SCRA) have proven beneficial to the organization and continue to bolster its relationship with communities in the Shamokin Creek watershed," said Stephen Motyka, vice president and director of SCRA. "Since 1996 the SCRA has been working to educate local residents on the effects of Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) on our watershed and improve water quality in the Shamokin Creek. Studies have shown that a cleaner Shamokin Creek will lead to economic and social benefits and an improved quality of life for residents within the watershed. Through their collaborations with Bucknell, the SCRA is hoping to grow its membership and promote involvement from the Sunbury community."
Through this collaborative effort, the SCRA is pleased to unveil their new website at www.shamokincreek.org. The modernized site includes several new features, such as: online membership applications, donation options, data on completed and on-going project profiles, access to academic resources, and FAQ’s which address how donations are utilized and how the public can become involved with the organization. SCRA has collaborated with four Bucknell classes in the past year. Each of these classes' research can be found on the new website, said Motyka.
The SCRA’s former website, originally designed with support from then Bucknell Geology professor Carl Kirby, was retired in hopes that an online-based membership application and payment system might appeal to a broader audience and attract more members to the group. However, the website also allows for the option to fill out and print a paper membership form and submit payment by mail for those who prefer this method, said Motyka.
In tandem with the website redesign, a separate Bucknell Graphic Design class has been working with the SCRA to create a new logo. A total of 12 designs were submitted for consideration and the SCRA recently narrowed the choices down to a Top 4. The SCRA is hoping the public will help choose a winning logo once the final design revisions have been made. Links to vote on the winning design will be posted on the group’s website and Facebook page in the near future, said Motyka.
These collaborations are part of Bucknell University’s Coal Region Field Station, established in 2015 and managed by the Center for Sustainability and the Environment, to partner university faculty, students, and staff with local organizations on community-identified projects in revitalization, local histories and heritage, and future directions. The SCRA looks forward to continued partnerships with regional universities as we work together to improve the Shamokin Creek Watershed
At the end of February, SCRA applied to the Williams Energy Co. grant program requesting funds to cover general operating costs in 2022.
"The $10,000 grant is particularly beneficial as it allows us to cover operating costs and may be used as a cash-match toward future projects and grant applications," said Motyka. "Thanks to Williams Energy Co., 2022 is off to a great start. We have many projects planned for this year and beyond and look forward to sharing those details."