SHAMOKIN — The Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance (SCRA) is asking the public to vote on its new logo.
Shaunna Barnhart, Place Studies Program director at Bucknell, connected SCRA with Eddy Lopez, an assistant professor of Studio Art. Students in Lopez's Graphics Design class were given some suggestions by the SCRA and researched other logos from similarly focused environmental groups.
SCRA received 12 designs for consideration and, through voting, narrowed those down to a top four list. They are now in the final stages of selecting an official new logo for the SCRA. Once chosen, the new logo will be featured on its website, Facebook page, email correspondence, newsletters and more.
This marks the fifth Bucknell University class to partner with the Shamokin Creek Restoration Alliance in the past couple of years. These partnerships are part of Bucknell University’s Coal Region Field Station, established in 2015 and managed by the Center for Sustainability and the Environment.
Voting runs through Wednesday. The voting link can be found at https://poll.app.do/scra-logo-selection.