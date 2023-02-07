SHAMOKIN DAM — The Shamokin Dam Borough Council invites eligible residents to apply for a seat on the board following the resignation of a member who has moved out of state.
The council on Monday accepted the resignation of Domenico Barillaro who has taken a job in another state. He had served on the seven-member board since 2018.
Any eligible resident interested in filling the seat through the end of this year is invited to send a brief email or letter to the borough, including contact information.
The letter must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. Monday, March 6, by email to the borough manager at ehovenstine@shamokindam.net; mailed to P.O.Box 273, Shamokin Dam, Pa., 17876 or dropped off at the borough office at 42 W. 8th Ave.
A personal interview may be required of candidates.