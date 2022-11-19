SHAMOKIN ITEM — Donations of personal hygiene items are being collected at The Shops on Old Trail to be distributed to area assisted living and nursing homes.
Business owner Lucinda Marks is a registered nurse and said the need for essential items is great among many of the residents in these facilities.
"I know there are men that would love to have shaving cream," said Marks, gesturing to one of the many items in the donation bin on the counter. "I believe they appreciate everything."
Customers have been dropping off items such as socks, shampoo, body lotion and mouthwash at the 3314 N. Old Trail shop for weeks. Marks said she will continue to accept donations through the second week of December.
All donors will be entered into a raffle for a $20 gift card to be used at the shop.
— MARCIA MOORE